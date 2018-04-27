Wildfire prompts highway closure in central Alberta

An emergency alert was issued for the Municipal District of Wainwright No. 61 as a wildfire that’s pushing towards towards the central Alberta village of Edgerton forced the closure of a highway Friday afternoon.

According to the alert, Secondary Highway 610 has been temporarily closed east of Edgerton and drivers are asked to avoid that area. Visibility in the area was also expected to be affected by the blaze.

A “grass and brush fire” southeast Edgerton propelling both the fire and the wind towards the village.

“Take all necessary precautions,” officials said. “Close doors, windows and vents.”

READ MORE: Wildfire season begins in Alberta

Watch below: March 1 marked the official start of wildfire season in Alberta. Joe Scarpelli filed this report on March 1, 2018.

Area residents and people travelling in the region are being asked to follow the directions of local authorities. Anyone experiencing breathing difficulties is asked to seek medical help.

“Fire crews are on site and dealing with the situation,” officials said.

For the latest information, people can call the M.D. of Wainwright No. 61 at 780 842-4454 or visit the M.D.’s Facebook page.

Edgerton is located about 250 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.