Half a dozen grassfires ignite around Rocky View County in 72 hours

The brief stretch of warm weather has led to a number of heat-related emergencies in and around Calgary.

Dax Huba, district fire chief with Rocky View County said Friday crews responded to half a dozen grassfires in the last 72 hours, including Friday afternoon.

A grassfire north of Cochrane off Highway 22 came dangerously close to homes.

“We were within a few hundred metres of most of the houses,” Huba said. “We were lucky, fire doesn’t like to burn downhill. We were able to get fire apparatus on it quick.”

Huba described the fire as medium in size. The scorched patch of land marked the start of a spring grass fire season.

“All the snow came off the grass and the grass is dead and dry. Even though the ground is frozen, that fuel is very flammable,” Huba said.

It’s not just property, but pets that have been at risk during that warm stretch.

Calgary police and the Calgary Fire Department responded to 14 complaints of pets left in vehicles Thursday alone.

“We treat this as an opportunity every year to remind people,” Phil Fulton with the Calgary Humane Society said.

“It’s only going to get hotter. Please, please do not leave your dogs unattended in your vehicles,” Fulton said.