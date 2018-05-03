Pelican Narrows fires likely to burn for ‘many years’ in northern Saskatchewan

Wildfires that forced thousands to evacuate northern Saskatchewan in September 2017 “will probably burn for many years,” according to Saskatchewan’s provincial fire commissioner.

Duane McKay provided an update on the province’s wildfire situation Thursday and explained why fires near the Pelican Narrows, Sask., area continue to pose a risk.

The area around the northern village consists of boggy muskeg, which can trap fire inside the ground even if it’s not visible, McKay said.

“Those are very difficult to action and they will probably burn for many years,” McKay said, adding a fire watch will continue in the area to ensure the fires remain under the ground.

“Whenever you have fire, there’s always some risk involved in that and it’s really about how we’re going to respond to those in case there is an issue,” McKay said.

Caches of emergency response resources have been set up around the province in preparation for the 2018 fire season.

With dry conditions persisting and warm temperatures expected through the upcoming weekend, McKay asked people to be aware of the fire risk.

Dry weather remains an issue in the central part of the southern half of Saskatchewan at a time when people spend more time working and enjoying the outdoors.

“Right now, as we stand today, the risk in the far north is low, but this is very early in the spring,” McKay said.

To report a controlled burn in Saskatchewan, the province is urging people call 1-866-404-4911.