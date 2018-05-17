Canada
Fire destroys Kyle, Sask. hotel

WATCH: Video shot by Pam Courtney shows the Kyle Hotel engulfed in flame and black smoke billowing into the air.

A fire late Wednesday afternoon destroyed the only hotel in Kyle, Sask.

Video shot by Pam Courtney shows the landmark Kyle Hotel engulfed in flame and black smoke billowing into the air.

Volunteer firefighters can be seen scrambling to keep the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings on Railway Avenue.

Crews were at the hotel late into the night watching for hot spots.

The Kyle Hotel was built in 1946.

Kyle Mayor Doug Barker said the hotel was a gathering place for local residents and its loss will be a blow to the community.

The Kyle Hotel in Kyle, Saskatchewan in this undated photo.

Google Maps

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Kyle is approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

