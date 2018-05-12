Information leads Sask. RCMP back to burnt vehicle with human remains inside

Shellbrook RCMP say they found human remains in a burnt vehicle on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation earlier this week.

The initial complaint came in around 10:15 a.m. CT on Thursday. An RCMP member found the vehicle fire along with some surrounding bushes burning. At the time, the vehicle was not searched.

Police received two calls at around 4:50 p.m. and 5 p.m. about a missing person who was last seen at around 11 p.m. the night before. An investigation was launched with information provided from a concerned family member.

RCMP later received information at 5:30 p.m. that there was a burnt-out vehicle on the First Nation and it possibly contained human remains. Upon attending, police found it to be the same vehicle from earlier and human remains were located inside.

The RCMP major crime unit north attended, but due to diminishing daylight, it was determined to protect and hold the scene for a more thorough examination of the scene. At this time, a preliminary examination has been completed.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place early next week in Saskatoon. RCMP said the remains have yet to be positively identified.

The sudden death investigation is still ongoing.

Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation is approximately 135 kilometres north of Saskatoon.