May 30, 2018
Saskatchewan had highest violent crime rate in 2016: Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada reports Saskatchewan had the highest rate of police-reported violent crime in 2016.

Saskatchewan had the highest rate of police-reported violent crime and criminal traffic offences in 2016, with nearly 21,000 victims during the year.

Statistics Canada said this represents 1,840 victims per 100,000 population, the highest rate among provinces.

There were 59 homicides or other offences causing death in province during 2016, with children and youth representing 15 per cent of those.

The majority of the crimes – 75 per cent – were for assault, and most victims – 82 per cent – were aged 18 or older.

Seven per cent of all police reported crime was for sexual offences, which was most prevalent among children and youth at 56 per cent. Of those, 23 per cent were under the age of 12 and 24 per cent were between the ages of 12 and 15.

Statistics Canada said sexual assaults can range from unwanted sexual touching to sexual violence resulting in physical injury.

Women were the majority of crime victims at 56 per cent, with 73 per cent reporting an assault and 11 per cent reporting a sexual assault.

The report released Wednesday also looked at victim services in Saskatchewan where there are a number of programs and services available.

During 2016, police-based programs assisted almost 12,000 direct victims of crime and helped with the preparation and filing of 2,402 victim impact statements.

