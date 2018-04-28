Support group helps sex offenders in Saskatoon

As first reported by Global News, convicted sex offender Justin Gryba now has a new alias.

In the last two months, the soon-to-be 30-year-old has taken the steps to legally change his name to Justin William Pasloski and mask his true identity to members of the public.

This on the heels of long-term offender Kevin Hudec’s arrest in late April, who was going by the name Gabriel Michael Fisher, and was charged with numerous child porn-related offences.

Both cases have been met with public outrage after learning just how easy it is for convicted child sex offenders to legally change their names in Saskatchewan.

As long as a person is 18 years old, lives in the province, and is entitled to reside in Saskatchewan, an individual is eligible to legally change their name with eHealth Saskatchewan.

Some, however, would argue that these offenders should get a second shot at life and shed the stigma of their crime if they’ve already served time.

Dave Feick isn’t defending what they’ve done, but isn’t sure it should define them. He works as a coordinator at Micah Mission, where one of the programs offered is a support group for sex offenders.

At any given time, they work with 20 to 25 offenders with a documented success rate that shows a 75 to 85 per cent decrease in recidivism among those who participate in the program.