Trial date set for Rhett Lundgren on child pornography charges
A trial date has been set for a suspended Saskatoon high school teacher.
Rhett Lundgren is facing more than half a dozen charges, including attempting to access child pornography and arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child.
READ MORE: Saskatoon teacher Rhett Lundgren heading to trial on child pornography charges
Lundgren was arrested by police in December 2016 following a Saskatchewan ICE unit investigation.
RCMP confirmed at that time that Lundgren’s alleged target was a child between the ages of eight and 10.
Lundgren will head to trial on June 18, 2018.
Seven days have been set aside for court proceedings.
READ MORE: More child pornography charges for Saskatoon teacher Rhett Lundgren
Lundgren is currently out on bail and residing with his father in Moose Jaw under a number of conditions.
He is also facing charges out of Red Deer dating back to 2009 that allegedly involved a student he taught.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.