Trial date set for Rhett Lundgren on child pornography charges

A trial date has been set for a suspended Saskatoon high school teacher.

Rhett Lundgren is facing more than half a dozen charges, including attempting to access child pornography and arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child.

Lundgren was arrested by police in December 2016 following a Saskatchewan ICE unit investigation.

RCMP confirmed at that time that Lundgren’s alleged target was a child between the ages of eight and 10.

Lundgren will head to trial on June 18, 2018.

Seven days have been set aside for court proceedings.

Lundgren is currently out on bail and residing with his father in Moose Jaw under a number of conditions.

He is also facing charges out of Red Deer dating back to 2009 that allegedly involved a student he taught.