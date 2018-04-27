Regina man charged in child pornography investigation

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) has arrested a Regina man on two child pornography charges stemming from an investigation that began in 2017.

The National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) had reported to the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre (NCECC) that images of child pornography were found on an internet provider’s site and service.

The information was passed on to the Saskatchewan ICE Unit, which began to investigate.

Christopher Allan Buckholz, 44, of Regina, is charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Buckholz made his first court appearance on these charges on April 26.