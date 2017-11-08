Sentencing details of man guilty of possessing child pornography

A man from Semans, Sask. who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography addressed court on Wednesday.

Seventy-three-year-old David MacDonald was found with thousands of images of child pornography, including a video of a young child crying as she’s strapped down and raped.

Police also found that MacDonald appeared to Photoshop himself into some of the images.

According to court documents, two cell phones and two USB sticks were stolen from MacDonald’s home in June 2015. Two weeks later, the alleged thief showed his parents images from the devices that appeared to show MacDonald and pornographic images. Police were contacted and a search warrant was executed on MacDonald’s property.

MacDonald told court he is a victim of sexual abuse himself.

He said it all started by seeing images in magazines and progressed from there. At the time, he didn’t think of it as illegal because he wasn’t personally touching any minors, MacDonald said.

He lost his job, his friends and has seen a trustee in bankruptcy.

“He’s taken all the right steps in going to counseling for a year, he’s admitted he has a problem, so we’re arguing the position of rehabilitation more than deterrence,” defence lawyer Bill Klebeck said.

Klebeck also said MacDonald suffers from severe health problems and might not survive a lengthy jail sentence.

MacDonald also had no prior criminal record, he said.

Crown prosecutor David Zeggelaar argued that MacDonald helped perpetuate the victimization of children. While the rape or physical abuse might end, the virtual abuse goes on forever, he said.

“The victimization occurs over and over again as the imagery is shared across the Internet, and people can access it, and it drives a market for that material,” Zeggelaar said.

The Crown also pointed to a report that found MacDonald at high risk for sexually re-offending.

The size of MacDonald’s collection, the young age range including toddlers, and the depravity and violence in the videos are a concern, Zeggelaar said.

The Crown asked for 18 months in custody plus a three year probation. The defence wants six months in custody and a two year probation.

MacDonald will learn his fate on Jan. 16.