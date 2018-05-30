2nd-degree murder charge after man confronted for peeing on Saskatoon fence

Saskatoon police say the city’s third homicide of 2017 occurred after Tyler Applegate, 27, confronted a man urinating on his fence.

Officers were initially called to a shooting in the 2300-block of 33rd Street West just before 10 a.m. CT on July 22, 2017.

Upon their arrival, Applegate was found suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was rushed to Royal University Hospital, and later died from the injury on Aug. 10, 2017.

Police said the fourth and final person was charged in regards to the death. The man was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with second-degree murder.

The man is also facing a charge of discharging a firearm while being reckless as to the life or safety of another person. He was scheduled to appear in provincial court Wednesday morning.

Previously, a woman and two other men were charged with manslaughter in the death.