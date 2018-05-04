Murder charges laid in 2017 Saskatoon death

Two men have been charged with manslaughter in a 2017 shooting death in Saskatoon.

Tyler Applegate, 27, died in hospital on Aug. 10 after being shot in the abdomen on July 22 in the 2300-block of 33rd Street West.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police find truck connected to Tyler Applegate homicide

Investigators said Applegate and the suspects were not known to each other.

A black Nissan Titan truck with three men inside was seen leaving the area.

It was found abandoned by a patrol officer nearly a month after the shooting. Police said it had been stolen from Prince Albert.

READ MORE: Shooting victim Saskatoon’s 3rd homicide of 2017

Police also said the two men charged with manslaughter on Friday are charged with accessory after the fact to the discharge of a firearm while being reckless to the life or safety of another person.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.