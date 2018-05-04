Murder charges laid in 2017 Saskatoon death
Two men have been charged with manslaughter in a 2017 shooting death in Saskatoon.
Tyler Applegate, 27, died in hospital on Aug. 10 after being shot in the abdomen on July 22 in the 2300-block of 33rd Street West.
Investigators said Applegate and the suspects were not known to each other.
A black Nissan Titan truck with three men inside was seen leaving the area.
It was found abandoned by a patrol officer nearly a month after the shooting. Police said it had been stolen from Prince Albert.
Police also said the two men charged with manslaughter on Friday are charged with accessory after the fact to the discharge of a firearm while being reckless to the life or safety of another person.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
