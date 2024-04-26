Menu

Crime

Man arrested over suspicious fire at Surrey townhouse complex

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 9:17 pm
1 min read
The aftermath of a suspicious house fire in Surrey on Friday, April 26, 2024. View image in full screen
The aftermath of a suspicious house fire in Surrey on Friday, April 26, 2024. Global News
Surrey RCMP say they have arrested one man in relation to a suspicious house fire in Newton.

Emergency crews were called to a fire at a townhouse complex on 66 Avenue near 127 Street around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Multiple neighbouring homes were evacuated as crews worked to battle the flames.

Mounties said three homes were affected by the fire, but fortunately, no one was hurt.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man, and arson investigators are now probing the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502

