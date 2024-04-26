Man arrested over suspicious fire at Surrey townhouse complex

Surrey RCMP say they have arrested one man in relation to a suspicious house fire in Newton.
Emergency crews were called to a fire at a townhouse complex on 66 Avenue near 127 Street around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
Multiple neighbouring homes were evacuated as crews worked to battle the flames.
Mounties said three homes were affected by the fire, but fortunately, no one was hurt.
Police arrested a 22-year-old man, and arson investigators are now probing the cause of the fire.
Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502
