Man arrested over suspicious fire at Surrey townhouse complex

Surrey RCMP say they have arrested one man in relation to a suspicious house fire in Newton.

Emergency crews were called to a fire at a townhouse complex on 66 Avenue near 127 Street around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Multiple neighbouring homes were evacuated as crews worked to battle the flames.

Mounties said three homes were affected by the fire, but fortunately, no one was hurt.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man, and arson investigators are now probing the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502