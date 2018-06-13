Car’s GPS leads Saskatoon police to stolen vehicle, arrest

Saskatoon police say a stolen car’s GPS showed officers where to recover the vehicle and make an arrest.

A man originally reported his vehicle stolen from the 3200-block of McGill Street at roughly 8:45 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

While police were taking his statement, a GPS update showed the car was at St. Patrick Avenue and Hilliard Street.

The vehicle was disabled, and officers arrived in the Exhibition neighbourhood to find a man walking away from the car.

The 30-year-old man then ran through a yard and was arrested in the 100-block of Elm Street.

Police said they found out that between the time the man left the stolen vehicle and the time he was arrested, he had broken into an apartment in the 100-block of Elm Street.

He is facing charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, break and enter, possession of stolen IDs and breach of probation.

He also had outstanding warrants.