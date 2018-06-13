Man barricaded in Saskatoon home after city grader damaged with fire: police

Saskatoon police are currently dealing with a person barricaded in a Holliston neighbourhood home after a city grader was damaged Wednesday.

Initially, a man was reported causing damage to a City of Saskatoon grader at roughly 7:30 a.m. CT.

Police said the man threw what appeared to be a simple incendiary device at the grader and then used a baseball bat.

The grader operator fled the scene unharmed.

A short time later the same man attempted to interfere with a street sweeper that arrived in front of the home to clear debris from the grader damage.

Officers attempted to take the man into custody, however, they were unsuccessful.

Police determined at roughly 3 p.m. that the man was barricaded in his home in the 1500-block of Hilliard Street East.

It is unknown if the man is in possession of any weapons.

Currently the tactical support unit, crisis negotiators, and the Saskatoon Fire Department are on scene.

Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area. Traffic restrictions are in place.