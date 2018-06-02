Thief with knife, pliers squares off with officer: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police say a thief holding a knife in one hand and a pair of pliers in the other squared off with one of their officers on Saturday.
A resident in the City Park area initially reported seeing a man rifling through vehicles in a parking lot shortly before 8 a.m. CT.
Officers arrived in the 500-block of 4th Avenue North and confronted a man matching the description.
Police said the armed man did not obey their instruction and squared off with an officer.
A conducted electrical weapon (CEW) was deployed by police as the man attempted to run away, however, it missed.
Another officer took the 41-year-old man into custody at the scene.
The suspect was expected to go before a judge Saturday facing charges that included theft, mischief, and assaulting a police officer.
No injuries were reported.
