Thief with knife, pliers squares off with officer: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say a thief holding a knife in one hand and a pair of pliers in the other squared off with one of their officers on Saturday.

A resident in the City Park area initially reported seeing a man rifling through vehicles in a parking lot shortly before 8 a.m. CT.

READ MORE: Man hospitalized after shooting in Saskatoon’s Westmount neighbourhood

Officers arrived in the 500-block of 4th Avenue North and confronted a man matching the description.

Police said the armed man did not obey their instruction and squared off with an officer.

A conducted electrical weapon (CEW) was deployed by police as the man attempted to run away, however, it missed.

Another officer took the 41-year-old man into custody at the scene.

The suspect was expected to go before a judge Saturday facing charges that included theft, mischief, and assaulting a police officer.

No injuries were reported.