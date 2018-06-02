Crime
June 2, 2018 3:50 pm

Man hospitalized after shooting in Saskatoon’s Westmount neighbourhood

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police say a shooting was reported in Saskatoon’s Westmount neighbourhood.

Phillip Bollman / Global News
A A

Saskatoon police say a shooting was reported in the Westmount neighbourhood on Saturday.

Officers were called to a home in the 400-block of Avenue I North shortly before 6:30 a.m. CT.

READ MORE: 7 sawed-off firearms seized at Saskatoon home, man facing 24 charges

An injured man was found and taken to hospital. Police said his injuries were considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this point.

The forensic identification and major crime units are also working on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Avenue I North
Crime
Forensic Identification
Major Crime Unit
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Shooting
Shooting
Westmount Neighbourhood

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News