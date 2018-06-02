Man hospitalized after shooting in Saskatoon’s Westmount neighbourhood
Saskatoon police say a shooting was reported in the Westmount neighbourhood on Saturday.
Officers were called to a home in the 400-block of Avenue I North shortly before 6:30 a.m. CT.
An injured man was found and taken to hospital. Police said his injuries were considered life-threatening.
No arrests have been made at this point.
The forensic identification and major crime units are also working on the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
