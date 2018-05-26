Police believe shooting at Saskatoon home not a random incident
Saskatoon police said they do not believe a shooting on Saturday was random.
Officers were initially called to an unknown problem in the 3800-block of Fairlight Drive at around 7 a.m. CT.
Upon arrival, they determined a gun was fired at the front door of a home and then the assailants fled.
No injuries were reported.
Officers used a police dog in an attempt to locate the assailants, but no one was located. A gun was recovered in a yard during the search.
Subsequent investigation revealed that a vehicle may have been used by the assailants.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
