Police believe shooting at Saskatoon home not a random incident

Saskatoon police said they do not believe a shooting on Saturday was random.

Officers were initially called to an unknown problem in the 3800-block of Fairlight Drive at around 7 a.m. CT.

READ MORE: 7 sawed-off firearms seized at Saskatoon home, man facing 24 charges

Upon arrival, they determined a gun was fired at the front door of a home and then the assailants fled.

No injuries were reported.

Officers used a police dog in an attempt to locate the assailants, but no one was located. A gun was recovered in a yard during the search.

Subsequent investigation revealed that a vehicle may have been used by the assailants.

READ MORE: Man shoots himself in leg during Saskatoon home invasion

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.