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Crime

Canadian woman killed in shooting at Mexican tourist site: authorities

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted April 20, 2026 4:22 pm
1 min read
FILE - Visitors walk along the Avenue of the Dead toward the Pyramid of the Moon, in Teotihuacan, Mexico, Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell). View image in full screen
FILE - Visitors walk along the Avenue of the Dead toward the Pyramid of the Moon, in Teotihuacan, Mexico, Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell).
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A Canadian woman was killed in a shooting at Mexico’s Teotihuacan pyramids by a man who later took his own life on Monday, Mexican authorities said.

Mexico’s security cabinet said in a statement on X that several more people were injured in the shooting at the popular tourist and archaeological site about 40 kilometres outside Mexico City.

“Unfortunately, a woman of Canadian nationality lost her life,” a translation of the Spanish-language statement said.

The Mexico State Secretariat of Security said in its own statement that two people were found dead at the scene, including the suspected shooter, and that four others were injured by gunfire.

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Two more people were hurt in falls during the shooting, it said, adding all those who were injured were transferred to hospital for treatment.

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Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on X that her government was in contact with the Canadian embassy and was investigating the shooting.

“What happened today in Teotihuacan deeply pains us,” she wrote in Spanish. “I express my most sincere solidarity with the affected individuals and their families.”

Mexico State Gov. Delfina Gómez Álvarez said state officials were also investigating and providing security at the scene.

The Teotihuacan pyramids are one of the most popular tourist attractions in Mexico, attracting well over a million international visitors every year. The pre-Hispanic city was one of the most important cultural centers in Mesoamerica.

Canada’s travel advisory for Mexico, last updated March 31, says Canadians should exercise a high degree of caution “due to high levels of criminal activity and kidnapping.”

Although some parts of Mexico are under regional non-travel advisories due to violence and organized crime, Mexico state — where Teotihuacan is located — is not among them.

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