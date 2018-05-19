Saskatoon teen treated for gunshot wound to leg

Saskatoon police found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg in the Meadowgreen neighbourhood on Friday.

The call came in shortly after 9:30 p.m. CT at an apartment block in the 800-block of Appleby Drive.

READ MORE: Man shoots himself in leg during Saskatoon home invasion

Witnesses told police three men with bandanas covering their faces ran from the scene. They got into a light grey or silver vehicle and left before officers arrived.

The 17-year-old boy was found and taken to hospital. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Members from the forensic identification as well as police detectives from the targeted enforcement unit attended the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.