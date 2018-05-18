Crime
4 in custody after women stabbed: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say a woman is in serious, but stable condition after being stabbed in the back.

Saskatoon police have four persons of interest in custody after a woman was stabbed Thursday evening.

Officers were called to a report of an injured person in the 1100-block of Idylwyld Drive North just before 9 p.m. CT.

A 31-year-old woman was found with a stab wound in her back. She was taken to Royal University Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Police said they have four people in custody but no charges have yet been laid.

Targeted enforcement and the guns and gangs unit are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

