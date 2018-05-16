Man trying to evade Saskatoon police found hiding in dumpster

Saskatoon police say a man who took off at a high rate of speed during an attempted traffic stop was caught hiding in a dumpster after abandoning the vehicle.

Officers first noticed the vehicle being driven erratically just after 5 a.m. CT Wednesday in the 500-block of Avenue X South.

When they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off. Officers gave chase but called it off moments later due to safety concerns.

The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later on the Circle Drive overpass at 22nd Street West.

A police dog was brought in and tracked the suspect to a garbage dumpster on Fairlight Drive.

Police said the man refused to listen to officers and pepper spray had to be used on him during the arrest.

The 42-year-old Saskatoon man is facing a number of charges including dangerous driving, evading police and possession of meth.

He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday.