Canada
May 14, 2018 1:19 pm

Saskatoon stand-off ends peacefully

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

The Saskatoon police tactical support unit and crisis negotiators were called in because of the possibility of a firearm involved.

Phillip Bollman / Global News
A lengthy stand-off in Saskatoon between police and a man believed to be armed with a gun ended peacefully.

Police were called to the 100-block of Bushe Place Sunday afternoon for a report a man had barricaded himself inside a home.

The tactical support unit and crisis negotiators were called in due to the possibility of a firearm involved.

The stand-off ended late Sunday evening when the man was taken into custody.

There is no word from police if a weapon was recovered.

No charges have been laid and Saskatoon police continue to investigate.

