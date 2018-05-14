Saskatoon stand-off ends peacefully

A lengthy stand-off in Saskatoon between police and a man believed to be armed with a gun ended peacefully.

Police were called to the 100-block of Bushe Place Sunday afternoon for a report a man had barricaded himself inside a home.

The tactical support unit and crisis negotiators were called in due to the possibility of a firearm involved.

The stand-off ended late Sunday evening when the man was taken into custody.

There is no word from police if a weapon was recovered.

No charges have been laid and Saskatoon police continue to investigate.