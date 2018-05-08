Explosives unit called after suspected grenade found in Lloydminster

Police in Lloydminster called in the RCMP’s explosives team after what appeared to be a grenade was found in the prairie city.

Officers were called to the area of 47 Avenue and 50 Street on the Saskatchewan side of the border city on Monday after a report of a possible explosive device. Police quickly secured the area and contacted the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU).

The EDU responded from Edmonton and was able to remove the device before safely disarming it outside of city limits, police said.

The device was found at what is considered to be the beginning of a commercial area but police said it was only about one block away from residences. However, no buildings were evacuated.

The device was found in a stack of pallets close to train tracks that pass though the area.

“At this time, RCMP is trying to determine how the device got there,” Const. Grant Kirzinger said. “The purpose for the device being there is unknown.”

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call the Lloydminster RCMP.