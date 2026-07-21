Winnipeg police car and suspect on scooter collide, prompting watchdog investigation

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Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man collided with a Winnipeg police cruiser while fleeing from officers, police said.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) received information on the whereabouts of a wanted man, police said in a news release. The 50-year-old was wanted on warrants for apprehension and suspension of parole or statutory release and being unlawfully at large.

When the man was spotted in the 300 block of Logan Avenue, WPS West District patrollers tried to arrest him, but he used a scooter to try and run away, according to the service.

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“While fleeing from police, the man collided with a Winnipeg Police Service patrol vehicle resulting in injuries,” the release said.

He was admitted to hospital in unstable condition, the release continues.

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While processing his arrest, officers confiscated $1,250, or 12.5 grams, of cocaine and $345, or 43.7 grams, of methamphetamine, police said. Those prices are based on the estimated street value of the drugs.

$415 in cash was also seized, according to Winnipeg police.

The 50-year-old is facing a slew of charges, including possession of cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and resisting a peace officer.

As the man was seriously injured, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is now investigating, police said.