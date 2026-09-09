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Crime

Montreal man facing charges after CBSA seizes fake ID documents

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 9, 2026 11:25 am
1 min read
A Canada Border Services Agency patch is seen on the shoulder of a CBSA officer at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
A Canada Border Services Agency patch is seen on the shoulder of a CBSA officer at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. SDV
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A 40-year-old Montreal man is facing charges after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized fake identification materials at Mirabel International Airport.

On Wednesday, the CBSA announced the charges, which date back to a March 2024 seizure at Mirabel. At the time, a CBSA officer seized 250 blank cards similar to the Canadian permanent resident card and 250 holograms similar to those that are applied to the card.

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On July 11 that year, the CBSA Criminal Investigations Section executed a search warrant at a home on the North Shore of Montreal, where they seized several forged identity documents containing inaccurate biographical information.

They also seized materials associated with making counterfeit documents, a restricted firearm and three magazines.

The Montreal resident is facing several charges, including smuggling prohibited goods, making false identification documents and knowingly importing, selling, offering for sale or making available counterfeit identification documents.

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