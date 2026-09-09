OPP releases new video in Kathleen MacVicar murder case retracing last steps

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has released a new video retracing the last steps of a Nova Scotia woman whose body was found at a Canadian Forces Base in 2001.

It was June 13, 2001 at about 10 p.m. when 19-year-old Kathleen MacVicar was last seen leaving a friend’s house and walking toward CFB Trenton, where she was living with relatives. She had moved from Glace Bay, N.S. earlier that year.

Two days later, her body was discovered in a wooded area on the base near Curtis Road with multiple stab wounds.

The OPP began its investigation several months after her death after the then-Quinte West Police Service asked for assistance.

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The force said Wednesday in a news release that it has pursued all investigative leads in the years since, and is hopeful developments in DNA technology and the release of a new “Unsolved” video will generate additional information.

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The video includes interviews with her mother and OPP investigators, and gives further information on the last sightings of the young adult before she disappeared and the investigation so far.

OPP Det. Insp. Jennifer Patton, a major case manager with the force, said in the video that while there were no witnesses to her death that have come forward, there was DNA evidence at the scene. With emerging and developing DNA technology, Patton said it allows them to return to the case to try once more.

A joint reward of $75,000, consisting of $50,000 from the provincial government and $25,000 from the city of Quinte West, remains available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for MacVicar’s death.

“I want somebody to be punished for this,” said Colleen MacVicar’s mother in the Unsolved video.

“I want my daughter back, I want those years back, I want those memories, I want her to never be in fear. And she was, she had to be frightened and that kills us that she probably cried for us and we weren’t there to protect her and that’s her job.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact OPP, or to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.