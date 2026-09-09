Quebec police watchdog investigating motorcyclist’s death east of Montreal

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Quebec’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a motorcyclist died while fleeing police in the Eastern Townships.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes says Quebec provincial police officers witnessed the cyclist potentially breaking traffic laws at around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday near Waterville, Que.

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A summary of events provided by the watchdog says police tried to intercept the motorcyclist, who fled and crashed into a guardrail.

The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the watchdog says it’s too soon to say whether the police officers tried to pursue the suspect.

Montreal police have been called in to help with the investigation.