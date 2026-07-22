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Crime

Amber Alert activated for missing 4-year-old in West Kelowna

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 22, 2026 3:23 am
1 min read
Atlas Andrews is now the subject of an Amber Alert
Atlas Andrews is now the subject of an Amber Alert. Provided to Global News
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An Amber Alert has been activated for a four-year-old boy in West Kelowna.

RCMP said Atlas Andrews is believed to have been abducted on April 21 from the Ridge Boulevard area of West Kelowna.

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He is believed to be traveling with his mother, Alisse Andrews, aged 40, 5 ft 4 in, 120 pounds, with dark brown hair.

They could be associated with a 2021 Black Nissan Qashqai, with B.C. license plate #RV003L.

People are advised not to call 911 if the pair is seen.

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