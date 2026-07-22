Amber Alert activated for missing 4-year-old in West Kelowna

An Amber Alert has been activated for a four-year-old boy in West Kelowna.
RCMP said Atlas Andrews is believed to have been abducted on April 21 from the Ridge Boulevard area of West Kelowna.
Get breaking National news
Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
He is believed to be traveling with his mother, Alisse Andrews, aged 40, 5 ft 4 in, 120 pounds, with dark brown hair.
- Police investigate suspected hate crime after fake severed hand left at Montreal Islamic centre
- Man charged with second-degree murder in Nanaimo woman’s death
- Winnipeg police car and suspect on scooter collide, prompting watchdog investigation
- Suspect dies following police-involved shooting at North Vancouver mall
They could be associated with a 2021 Black Nissan Qashqai, with B.C. license plate #RV003L.
People are advised not to call 911 if the pair is seen.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.