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Crime

Man charged with second-degree murder in Nanaimo woman’s death

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 21, 2026 6:50 pm
1 min read
Sherry Shelley was last seen at Walmart in the Lantzville area of Nanaimo. View image in full screen
Sherry Shelley was last seen at Walmart in the Lantzville area of Nanaimo in November 2025. A man has now been charged in connection with her death. Nanaimo RCMP
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Charges have now been laid in connection with the death of a Nanaimo, B.C., woman last fall.

Sherry Shelley, 64, was reported missing to Nanaimo RCMP on Nov. 14.

In the early hours of Nov. 14, Nanaimo RCMP officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire in a wooded area on College Drive, near the Highway 19 intersection, and found Shelley deceased.

On Tuesday, Nanaimo RCMP announced that Cameron Compton has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains.

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Compton has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2014.

The circumstances leading up to Shelley’s death have not been released.

The Nanaimo Serious Crime Unit confirmed in December that they were investigating Shelley’s death as a stranger homicide.

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Police said Compton remains in custody.

Click to play video: 'Disappearance of Nanaimo grandmother now being investigated as ‘stranger homicide’'
Disappearance of Nanaimo grandmother now being investigated as ‘stranger homicide’

 

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