In-N-Out shooting leaves 1 hospitalized in Arizona

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A man was hospitalized after he was struck by bullet fragments during a fight at an In-N-Out restaurant in Tempe, Ariz., on Sunday, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Sept. 20 at the restaurant, the Tempe Police Department told People.

Police said that a fight broke out between several men before one of them produced a gun, according to the outlet.

5:51 In-N-Out shooting: Shocking video shows violent attack by gunman who killed 3, injured 7

A reported struggle over the weapon followed, during which the firearm discharged.

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According to police, one man was injured by the bullet fragments and taken to a hospital for treatment. He was released from the hospital a few hours later.

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The identity of the victim and his exact injuries were not released.

The suspect involved in the incident fled the scene and the search to find him remains ongoing, NBC affiliate 12News reports.

Global News has reached out to the Tempe Police Department for further comment, but has not received a response.

Back in August, three people were killed when a gunman opened fire at an In-N-Out Burger in Idaho, including a worker at the restaurant chain.

1:48 Shooting at Idaho In-N-Out Burger restaurant kills 3, injures at least 7

Ten people were shot — inside the restaurant, directly outside, on an adjacent busy road and at a car charging station in a Twin Falls visitors center lot, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said.

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Authorities released the names of the people who died when the 24-year-old gunman opened fire at the Twin Falls restaurant.

Police identified those killed as Ashley Garibay, 23, from Stockton, Calif.; Dale Schultz, 66, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Christopher Claunch, 59, of Hagerman, Idaho.

The attack at the In-N-Out Burger ended when the gunman, identified by police as Chad Williams, shot and killed himself.

Hicks said investigators still don’t have a motive for the shooting.

—With files from The Associated Press