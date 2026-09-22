Family of 80-year-old community volunteer killed in B.C. hit and run seeks justice

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The family of a senior killed in a weekend hit and run in Chilliwack is hoping justice will be served in her senseless death.

A memorial is growing near Portage Park for 80-year-old cyclist Kitty Dunham, who is being remembered as a passionate volunteer who loved giving back to her community.

“Kitty was 4’11, she was going to be 81 in November, she weighed maybe 100 pounds, followed the rules on the road,” he sister Marie Guitard Belanger told Global News Monday.

Another of Dunham’s sisters, Nancy Guitar, said the senior had recovered from a broken back to walk again and ride a bike, and was well-known for cycling all over town.

Dunham had also been awarded for her volunteer work in restorative justice.

“I’m sure if Kitty would have survived this and been on the road and the man would have stopped, she would have told him it’s OK, it’s OK,” Belanger said. “That’s Kitty you know.”

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Guitar said Dunham, who was predeceased by her husband and two daughters, loved to help others.

“It just was important because the other things weren’t you know, you don’t have to be a taker,” she recalled in an interview. “It was more important to give than to take.”

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Around 6:00 p.m on Saturday Sept. 19, Dunham was riding her bike along Portage Avenue at Woodbine Street when police said she was struck by a vehicle.

“I heard a big smash like plastic breaking and a big hit,” recalled witness Kevin Date, who was watching TV at the time.

Date said he looked out his window and saw an Amazon delivery van sitting in front of his neighbour’s house and a female cyclist trying to cross the road, when a speeding truck went around the van.

“He was going really fast like 65, 60 (kilometres an hour) and he hit her and she came off the bike that she was on and then he rolled over her bike, and over her,” Date told Global News. “He (the truck driver) went down to the end of the road and he turned around, he was going to come back but then he decided to take off.”

“The accident was hitting Kitty, the crime was leaving her there and taking off,” said Guitar.

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“I think my biggest thing is why not stop, you left her on the cold ground,” Belanger said.

Date said several bystanders tried to save Dunham, who had a slight pulse, but they couldn’t bring her back.

“It was really heartbreaking,” he said in an interview Monday. “It’s left a big knot in everyone’s stomach around here.”

RCMP later seized a suspect vehicle and arrested a man, who has since been released as the investigation continues.

“I would like to know how can you justify what you did or can you justify what you did,” said Guitar. “You have to live with that the rest of your life.”

Describing the hit and run driver as a “friggin’ coward”, Belanger said she wants to have a face-to-face with the man arrested.

“I want to ask why didn’t you wait two minutes – that truck (the Amazon delivery vehicle) – would have moved.”

Global News has learned the deadly collision was captured by a neighbour’s security cameras, and that footage has been provided to police.

RCMP said they don’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved, and investigators are seeking CCTV or dash camera footage of a burgundy or red 2021 Chevrolet Silverado crew cab truck in the areas of Portage Avenue, Woodbine Street, Hazel Street, Menzies Street, and Yale Road at the time.

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The community is organizing a candlelight vigil for Kitty Dunham on Sat. Sept. 26 at 6:00 p.m. at Portage Park(Portage Avenue and Woodbine Street) in Chilliwack.