‘Looksmaxxing’ content creator known as Clavicular charged with rape

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The “looksmaxxing” content creator Braden Peters, known online as Clavicular, has been charged with rape in Massachusetts.

The 20-year-old influencer is charged with one count of rape, one count of drugging someone for sexual intercourse and one count of procuring alcohol for someone under the age of 21, according to Orleans District Court documents obtained by Global News.

2:03 ‘Looksmaxxing’ concerns grow after influencer Clavicular’s suspected overdose, hospitalization

The charges were filed on Sept. 8 and pertain to an alleged incident on May 23, 2025.

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Peters will be arraigned on Oct. 14, according to the charging documents.

If convicted of the rape charge, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Clavicluar has gained popularity amongst young male viewers for his “looksmaxxing” videos and livestreams and is known for using extreme tactics to enhance his appearance, like hitting himself in the face with a hammer in an attempt to make his bones grow back sharper and has publicly spoken about using meth to curb his appetite to help him maintain his physique.

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In a profile for the New York Times, Peters, who revealed he makes more than US$100,000 a month from the streaming platform Kick, said he started taking testosterone shortly before his 15th birthday. He also began to order steroids, fat dissolvers and biodegradable sutures soon after that.

In April last year, he was hospitalized after suffering a suspected overdose while live streaming in a Miami mall with fellow streamer Androgenic.

A month earlier, Peters was arrested on a battery charge, stemming from an incident that took place in February outside of Orlando.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office officials said Peters and a woman, identified as 24-year-old Violet Marie Lentz, were accused of participating in the battery of a 19-year-old woman at a short-term rental home near Kissimmee.

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View image in full screen ‘Looksmaxxing’ influencer Clavicular was reportedly hospitalized in Florida for a suspected overdose. @Clavicular0/Instagram

The 19-year-old was allegedly battered by Lentz in the home that was rented by Peters. Detectives determined Peters instigated the fight and shared it on social media to exploit the two women, the sheriff’s office said.

In May, Peters pleaded no contest to misdemeanour charges of unlawfully discharging a firearm in a Florida incident involving a viral video that appeared to show him and content creator Andrew Morales, known as “Cuban Tarzan,” shooting at an alligator in the Everglades.

Last year, Peters made headlines when he walked out of a 60 Minutes interview after Adam Hegarty asked him if he identifies as an incel (an involuntarily celibate man).

“I mean, how could you ask me that question as a follow-up after you asked me about my relationships to women?” he replied. “I mean, that’s quite literally the worst sequence of questions I think I’ve ever heard.”

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The term ‘looksmaxxing’ was coined by online incel and manosphere sub-cultures in the 2010s.

It espouses the idea that women choose men based primarily on physical attributes such as facial attractiveness and height and ranges from “softmaxxing,” which includes grooming, fitness and skincare, to “hardmaxxing,” which includes extreme procedures such as “bone-smashing” to alter facial bone structure and cosmetic surgery.

Hegarty then rephrased his question, asking, “Looksmaxxing was obviously a term created by the incel community. How do you feel about being linked to that group?”

“I’m not linked to that group in any way,” Peters said. “Looksmaxxing is self-improvement, right? So it’s about potentially even ascending out of that category. So that would be kind of one of the goals — to dissociate from being an incel and overcome that. So that doesn’t make sense,” Peters responded, walking out of the interview shortly after.

— with files from Global News’ Katie Scott