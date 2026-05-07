Influencer Clavicular charged after allegedly shooting at alligators

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Braden Peters, the influencer and streamer known as Clavicular, has been charged with a misdemeanour on an accusation of discharging a firearm in public.

Peters, 20, is facing a charge of unlawfully discharging a firearm in a public place or residential property, according to court documents obtained by ABC News, The New York Times and The Los Angeles Times.

Two others, including influencer Andrew Morales — who is also known as the “Cuban Tarzan” — were charged with discharge of a firearm in a public place in connection with the alleged incident on March 26 at the Francis S. Taylor Everglades Wildlife Management Area boat ramp dock, according to court records reviewed by multiple outlets.

Global News has not independently viewed the court documents. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said it is looking into Global News’ request for court documents.

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In a statement to Global News, Peters’ lawyers Steven Kramer and Jeffrey Neiman said, “Our client has been summoned to appear for a misdemeanor charge that stems from following the instructions of a licensed airboat guide. He relied on that guidance.”

“No animals or people were harmed. We are confident that once the full picture is understood, people will see this for what it is,” the statement added.

An arraignment for Peters is scheduled for May 20.

0:44 Two large alligators caught fighting on golf course in South Carolina

Global News has reached out to Andrew Morales’ legal team for comment, but has not received a response.

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The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating the incident after a viral video appeared to show two men shooting at an alligator in the Everglades.

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“The FWC is aware of a video depicting individuals in the Everglades on an airboat who appear to be discharging firearms at an alligator,” the agency said in a statement in March. “FWC officers are looking into the incident and will provide additional information when available.”

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins said those responsible should be “held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

“FWC is investigating and I have full confidence in their officers,” Collins said in a statement. “Florida’s wildlife and waterways deserve respect, not content farming. Under my watch, anyone who abuses wildlife in Florida will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Looking forward to seeing charges pressed against those who would brazenly disrespect our laws.”

FWC is investigating and I have full confidence in their officers. Florida's wildlife and waterways deserve respect, not content farming. Under my watch, anyone who abuses wildlife in Florida will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Looking forward to… https://t.co/I9rYNd0Kee — Jay Collins (@JayCollinsFL) March 27, 2026

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Peters was also arrested in March on a battery charge stemming from an incident that took place in February outside of Orlando.

In a statement to NBC Miami, Fort Lauderdale police said the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office requested their assistance in locating a subject with an active warrant for misdemeanour battery. A short time later, police located and arrested Peters.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office officials told the outlet that Peters and a woman, identified as 24-year-old Violet Marie Lentz, were accused of participating in the battery of a 19-year-old woman at a short-term rental home near Kissimmee, Fla.

The victim was allegedly battered by Lentz in the home that was rented by Peters. Detectives alleged that Peters instigated the fight and shared it on social media to exploit the two women, the sheriff’s office said, according to NBC Miami.

“Neither Peters nor Lentz came out of the residence to speak to deputies about the incident when they arrived at the house to investigate,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Detectives from the Osceola Sheriff’s Office completed their investigation after reviewing videos and talking with witnesses.”

Peters was released from jail on March 27.

View image in full screen Booking photo of Braden Peters from March 27. Broward Sheriff's Office

Peters, who goes by Clavicular online, is known for promoting the “looksmaxxing” trend, in which people attempt to maximize their physical attractiveness — often in extreme ways.

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The influencer is famous for using extreme tactics such as hitting himself in the face with a hammer in an attempt to make his bones grow back sharper.

In a profile for the New York Times, Peters, who claimed he earns more than US$100,000 a month from the streaming platform Kick, said he started taking testosterone shortly before his 15th birthday. He also began to order steroids, fat dissolvers and biodegradable sutures shortly after that.

Looksmaxxing has gained popularity among teenage boys and men trying to achieve maximum attractiveness, often using extreme measures. It first emerged in online male forums in the 2010s and has now moved into mainstream social media.

It ranges from “softmaxxing,” which includes grooming, fitness and skincare, to “hardmaxxing,” which includes extreme procedures such as “bone-smashing” to alter facial bone structure and cosmetic surgery.