Princess of Wales finishes 24-hour challenge scaling U.K.’s 3 highest peaks

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, completed the Three Peaks Challenge over the weekend in aid of the cancer centre where she was treated, making her the first member of the Royal Family to climb the U.K.’s highest mountains in 24 hours, according to U.K. media reports.

The princess, 44, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer in early 2024 and underwent chemotherapy, revealed in a social media post on Sunday that she had completed the climbs in aid of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

She was treated at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, west London, a specialist oncology hospital, before announcing she was in remission in January 2025, and has since returned to her royal duties.

Catherine wrote that she decided to undertake the challenge to “raise awareness for the deeper impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic healthcare.”

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The Three Peaks challenge is a popular endurance challenge that involves climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon — in Scotland, England and Wales, respectively — within 24 hours.

“I have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavour but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back,” she wrote.

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“The Royal Marsden is a place that holds great meaning for me and whose care and expertise are life-changing for so many people.

“Every individual is different, and ensuring there is a whole person approach to care enables those living through cancer to manage the deeply personal challenge of diagnosis.

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“Holistic therapies complement clinical pathways and support patients’ ability to maintain their wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during an exceptionally difficult time.”

Catherine did all three climbs alone, but was supported on the way by mountain rescue teams and greeted at the top by her husband, William, the Prince of Wales; their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton; and her brother, James Middleton, the Guardian and the BBC reported.

View image in full screen Princess Charlotte of Wales; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Prince George of Wales; Prince Louis of Wales and William, Prince of Wales attend the 2026 Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel on April 5, 2026 in Windsor, England. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Speaking on her own experience as a cancer survivor, the Princess of Wales wrote: “Healing, whether personal or collective, is not just about fixing what is wrong. It is about finding balance in how we live. Between effort and acceptance, between control and trust, between thinking and simply being. Because in the end, bravery isn’t just about pushing forward. It is about knowing how to stay grounded, connected and present, no matter the terrain or landscape you are walking.”

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In total, the trek includes a 37-kilometre ascent with a total elevation gain of 3,000 metres and a driving distance of 744 km among all three locations.

In a separate video shared on social media, Catherine said she was grateful to be strong enough to take on the challenge and looked forward to giving back to acknowledge the “incredible work” of health-care providers and cancer experts.

The money raised will be used to help more people being treated for cancer access holistic care that will “enhance recovery and healing for patients across the UK.”