Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Kate Middleton says her cancer is in remission, thanks hospital staff

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted January 14, 2025 12:54 pm
2 min read
Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with Katherine Field during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. View image in full screen
Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with Katherine Field during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales have today become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust following a visit by Her Royal Highness to the hospital’s Chelsea site. The Princess’ own personal cancer journey saw her receive treatment from The Royal Marsden. The Royal Marsden opened its doors in 1851 as the world’s first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education. Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Kate Middleton has confirmed her cancer is in remission, using a post on social media to share the good news and thank the staff who cared for her while she underwent treatment.

In a message posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the Princess of Wales shared that there is “much to look forward to.”

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery,” the 43-year-old royal wrote.

“As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead,” she continued.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

The post follows Middleton’s Tuesday visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital, the facility where she received treatment after her diagnosis.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year,” she wrote in her post, paying tribute to the “exceptional” care she received during her diagnosis, saying she “couldn’t have asked for more.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. View image in full screen
Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

She announced she will now take on a role as a joint patron of The Royal Marsden and hopes to “save many more lives” by “supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

During her visit to the hospital, Middleton spoke with cancer patient Katherine Field, who was receiving chemotherapy, and commiserated over the experience of cancer treatment.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kate Middleton makes gradual return to royal duties after undergoing chemo'
Kate Middleton makes gradual return to royal duties after undergoing chemo

“It’s really tough. It’s such a shock,” she said of her diagnosis, which she revealed to the world in early 2024. “Everyone said to me please keep a positive mindset, it makes such a difference.”

She added: “When I came in everyone said make sure you have all your warm (clothes) on,” as chemotherapy infusion rooms can often be cold.

Trending Now
Catherine, Princess of Wales meets Scout the therapy dog during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. View image in full screen
Catherine, Princess of Wales meets Scout the therapy dog during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Middleton announced last March that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer and would undergo chemotherapy. Otherwise, she has kept the details of her cancer and treatment private.

Story continues below advertisement

In September, she shared that she had finished her chemotherapy and was focused on staying “cancer free,” but admitted it had been a challenging year for her family.

“Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” she said in a video shared to social media in September. “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

Click to play video: 'Outpouring of support for Kate Middleton following cancer diagnosis'
Outpouring of support for Kate Middleton following cancer diagnosis
Story continues below advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices