Kate Middleton says her cancer is in remission, thanks hospital staff

Send this page to someone via email

Kate Middleton has confirmed her cancer is in remission, using a post on social media to share the good news and thank the staff who cared for her while she underwent treatment.

In a message posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the Princess of Wales shared that there is “much to look forward to.”

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery,” the 43-year-old royal wrote.

“As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead,” she continued.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

The post follows Middleton’s Tuesday visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital, the facility where she received treatment after her diagnosis.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year,” she wrote in her post, paying tribute to the “exceptional” care she received during her diagnosis, saying she “couldn’t have asked for more.”

View image in full screen Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

She announced she will now take on a role as a joint patron of The Royal Marsden and hopes to “save many more lives” by “supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

During her visit to the hospital, Middleton spoke with cancer patient Katherine Field, who was receiving chemotherapy, and commiserated over the experience of cancer treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s really tough. It’s such a shock,” she said of her diagnosis, which she revealed to the world in early 2024. “Everyone said to me please keep a positive mindset, it makes such a difference.”

She added: “When I came in everyone said make sure you have all your warm (clothes) on,” as chemotherapy infusion rooms can often be cold.

View image in full screen Catherine, Princess of Wales meets Scout the therapy dog during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Middleton announced last March that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer and would undergo chemotherapy. Otherwise, she has kept the details of her cancer and treatment private.

Story continues below advertisement

In September, she shared that she had finished her chemotherapy and was focused on staying “cancer free,” but admitted it had been a challenging year for her family.

“Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” she said in a video shared to social media in September. “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”