Al Green censured by Congress after disrupting Donald Trump address

Texas Rep. Al Green has been censured by Congress for interrupting President Donald Trump’s address on Tuesday evening.
The House voted 224-198 in favour of the censure on Thursday, 10 Democrats included. On Wednesday, Democrats had attempted to prevent the motion to censure, but were outvoted by Republicans 209-211.
A censure is a formal retribution given to a member of Congress whom the government deems deserving of punishment for “disorderly behavior.”
Censure is relatively rare, limited to a declaration of disapproval and does not result in a senator being removed from office.
The House has only censured five other lawmakers in the last 20 years, making Green the sixth.
Green stood up in Congress in the early stages of Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, arguing that the president had no mandate to cut social safety net funding. After a warning from Speaker Mike Johnson, Green was removed from the House.
Interestingly, Green’s protest took place on March 4, 236 years to the day that the U.S. Senate was established.
Green was not the only member of his party to make a statement during the proceedings. Some Democrats held up signs with the words “Lies,” “Musk Steals” and “Save Medicaid” written on them.
Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico held up a sign reading “This is not normal” as Trump arrived for his speech.
Protests continued Thursday. After the censure vote, a group of Democrats, Green included, sang the civil rights anthem We Shall Overcome on the House floor as Johnson attempted to restore order.
Disruptions are common in Congress, but members are rarely formally disciplined.
One other example of recent censuring, prior to Green, occurred in July 2023, when Georgia Republican Rep.Marjorie Taylor-Greene was censured for belligerent comments and allegedly inciting political violence.
In a post on X on Thursday, Johnson said “an expeditious vote of censure is an appropriate remedy” for Green’s actions.
Meanwhile, Green told reporters on Wednesday that he’d “suffer the consequences” of his protest and that he would do it all again.
