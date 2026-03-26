Melania Trump appears alongside an AI robot at White House event

Send this page to someone via email

Heads turned at the White House on Wednesday when U.S. First Lady Melania Trump walked the red carpet alongside a humanoid artificial intelligence robot at an education event.

The robot shared the spotlight with Trump en route to the White House East Room for the final day of a summit she had convened with counterparts from around the world through her Fostering the Future Together global initiative.

Story continues below advertisement

The group was in Washington, D.C., to discuss ways to empower children through education, innovation and technology, including AI.

Trump and her robo-companion walked along the carpet before she stepped aside ahead of the East Room threshold. The robot then walked around a table populated by a group of esteemed guests, including Brigitte Macron of France, Fatima Maada Bio of Sierra Leone and Martha Nawrocka of Poland, and took up a position in the centre of the room.

View image in full screen Melania Trump arrives, accompanied by a robot, to attend the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit, with other spouses of heads of government, at the White House, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Washington. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The robot scanned the audience before addressing it.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Thank you, First Lady Melania Trump, for inviting me to the White House. It is an honour to be at Fostering the Future Together’s global coalition inaugural meeting,” it said.

“I’m Figure 03, a humanoid built for the United States of America,” it continued. “I am grateful to be part of this historic movement to empower children with technology and education.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Welcome,” it added before uttering similar greetings in 10 other languages. The robot then thanked everyone for coming and walked back down the red carpet.

Trump thanked the robot for joining her, saying: “It’s fair to state, you are my first American-made humanoid guest in the White House.”

The robot was made by California-based startup Figure AI, which introduced Figure 03 in October 2025.

It is designed to help with household tasks such as laundry, cleaning, and washing dishes, according to the company’s website.

Figure AI CEO Brett Adcock wrote on X that he was “So proud to see F.03 make history as the first humanoid robot in the White House,” alongside a video from the moment his invention shared the spotlight with Trump.

So proud to see F.03 make history as the first humanoid robot in the White House 🤖 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tXsxpEErsi — Brett Adcock (@adcock_brett) March 25, 2026

Story continues below advertisement

The startup is competing with others, including Boston Dynamics and Elon Musk’s Tesla, as well as a number of companies in China, to build robots that look human-like and do some of the things people do.

— with files from The Associated Press