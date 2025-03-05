‘This is not normal’: Acts of protest at Donald Trump’s address

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump was forced to weather numerous interruptions from his political opponents during his lengthy 100-minute joint address to Congress on Tuesday night.

Since taking office 44 days ago, Trump has doubled down on his promise to strip back diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, has attempted to freeze government subsidies to major health care service providers such as Medicaid and moved to dismantle the Department of Education.

In addition, he has tried to halt funding to international aid programs such as USAID, has banned transgender troops from the military and slammed Canada, Mexico and China with sweeping tariffs, prompting a trade war that experts warn will likely result in widespread economic turmoil.

Trump began his speech by briefly addressing the newly instated levies.

“Tariffs will make America great again, and it’s happening and it will happen rather quickly,” he assured Congress, adding that there will be “a little disturbance,” at first.

Global stocks plummeted on Tuesday as tariffs came into effect. In light of his recent actions and claims, Democrats took it upon themselves to stand up to the president and his party.

Here’s a breakdown of the protests.

Al Green fights health care cuts

During the opening minutes of Trump’s address, Rep. Al Green, a Texas Democrat, stood and argued that Trump did not have a mandate to cut social safety net funding.

Green was told by House Speaker Mike Johnson “to cease any further disruptions” before being warned of his imminent removal.

Green’s attempt to be heard was drowned out by Republican party members yelling at him to “sit down,” followed by a loud applause as Johnson reminded all in attendance of their responsibility to maintain “decorum.”

The incident ended in Green being escorted from the chamber by the House Sergeant at Arms.

Green told reporters afterward: “It’s worth it to let people know that there are some of us who are going to stand up against this president’s desire to cut Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security.”

View image in full screen Rep. Al Green (D-TX) shouts out as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Trump was expected to address Congress on his early achievements of his presidency and his upcoming legislative agenda. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images). Win McNamee/Getty Images)

‘Lies’ signs held up during Trump speech

Some Democrats held up small signs that read “Lies” every time Trump made a false claim, as well ones that said “Save Medicaid,” “Protect Veterans” and “Musk Steals,” in reference to radical cost-cutting measures made by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan wrote a range of messages in direct response to Trump’s words on a small whiteboard.

View image in full screen Democratic members of Congress hold up signs in protest as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images). Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico held up a sign behind Trump as he entered the chamber.

“This is not normal,” it read.

View image in full screen Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) holds a sign reading, “This is not normal” as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for his speech to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images). Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Democrats remain seated

Before the president began his speech he was welcomed by rapturous cheers from the Republican benches, where he greeted members of Congress and shook hands with senior officials.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the room, Democrats sat in silence — many of the women wearing pink in a general display of defiance against Trump — and withheld their applause and refused to rise when the president entered the room. It provided a striking contrast.

View image in full screen President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Sha Hanting/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images). Sha Hanting/ Getty Images)

Democrats walk out

About a third of the Democrats’ side of the chamber had emptied by the time Trump wrapped up his record-breaking 100-minute-long speech.

The rest left swiftly once it had concluded. Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida exited wearing a shirt that read, “No Kings Live Here” on the back.

View image in full screen Rep. Maxwell Frost, Democrat from Florida, is seen wearing a shirt that reads, “No kings live here” as he walks out of the House Chamber while U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 4, 2025. (Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images). SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Before exiting, Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas and a handful of her colleagues turned away from Trump while he spoke. The backs of their shirts revealed messages like “Resist” and the same “No Kings live here” shirt as Frost.

During Trump’s skirting remarks around foreign policy, Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon held up a Ukrainian flag.

View image in full screen U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) holds up a Ukraine flag as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Trump was expected to address Congress on his early achievements of his presidency and his upcoming legislative agenda. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images). Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Over the course of the evening, other Democrats gawped listlessly, some hung their heads in their hands and a few deferred to their phones for distraction.

But Trump largely brushed over the opposing party’s concerns.

“I look at the Democrats in front of me, and I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud, nothing I can do,” Trump said. “These people sitting right here will not clap, will not stand, and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements,” he said.