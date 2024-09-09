‘What a relief’: Kate Middleton announces she’s completed chemotherapy

Send this page to someone via email

Kate Middleton announced Monday that she has completed chemotherapy for her cancer, sharing a rare update in her ongoing health situation since she was diagnosed earlier this year.

The Princess of Wales, 42, shared the news on social media, calling this year “incredibly tough” and saying that she still has a long road to go. However, she said it’s a “relief” to be finished this part of her treatment.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” her message read. “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

The announcement, accompanied by video showing intimate moments from her personal life and behind-the-scenes footage of her family, comes nine months after Kensington Palace announced that the princess had undergone surgery for an undisclosed abdominal issue. She later announced that the surgery had led to doctors discovering cancer. The type or nature of her cancer has not been confirmed.

It is unknown at this point whether Middleton will undergo more treatment for cancer, or if chemotherapy is the final stop in her active treatment.

Middleton has remained largely absent from public life in 2024, stepping back from her royal duties and appearances to focus on her health. She has only undertaken two events in an official capacity this year — in June she appeared at Trooping the Colour, the official celebration for King Charles’ birthday, and earlier this summer she appeared at Wimbledon alongside her daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Middleton.

View image in full screen Catherine, Princess of Wales (R) and Princess Charlotte (2nd L) arrive at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, south west London, on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 14, 2024 in London, England. The Princess of Wales will present the trophy to the winner of the men’s final. Aaron Chown / WPA Pool / Getty Images

There are rumours her next appearance could come in November, with The Sunday Times reporting over the weekend that she hoped to “potentially” join the King, husband Prince William and other members of the Royal Family to pay tribute to fallen service members on Nov. 10.

As well, Kensington Palace confirmed to People that the Princess’ annual holiday carol concert in December is currently in the planning stages.

In June, Middleton shared a health update, telling the world she was making “good progress” on her recovery but was experiencing “good days and bad days” while going through chemo.

View image in full screen Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, shared a new photo and cancer update on Friday, June 14, 2024. Matt Porteous via Kensington Palace

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well,” she wrote.

Both this week’s message and the June update gave the public a rare show of vulnerability from the Royal Family, who often remain quite tight-lipped about health issues.

Read Middleton’s message in full below:

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.