Kate Middleton all smiles as she takes in Wimbledon’s final match

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, was all smiles Sunday as she attended the men’s singles final at Wimbledon, widely known to be one of the sporty princess’ favourite athletic events.

It marks the second public appearance by Middleton this year as she undergoes treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer and she made the outing a mother-daughter date, bringing along her second-born, Princess Charlotte, for the day.

View image in full screen Catherine, Princess of Wales (R) and Princess Charlotte (2nd L) arrive at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, south west London, on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 14, 2024 in London, England. The Princess of Wales will present the trophy to the winner of the men’s final. Aaron Chown / WPA Pool / Getty Images

The Princess, dressed in an eye-catching purple dress and nude heels, received an enthusiastic standing ovation from the crowd as she took her seat in the Royal Box located above centre court, joined by her sister, Charlotte’s aunt, Pippa Middleton.

View image in full screen Pippa Middleton, Stefan Edberg, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Marjory Gengler and Catherine Princess of Wales court-side of Centre Court during the men’s final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024, in London, England. Karwai Tang/WireImage

As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, a role she was given by Queen Elizabeth eight years ago, the Princess also presented trophies at the conclusion of the Grand Slam final.

View image in full screen Catherine, Princess of Wales, presents the winner’s trophy to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (L) after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during their men’s singles final tennis match on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024, in London, England. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Leading up to the championship match it was not known whether the Princess would make it to the tournament. However, as a longtime tennis fan and player, she’s rarely missed a Wimbledon final in the years since joining the royal fold.

In a written update shared by Kensington Palace in June, Kate said she is “making good progress” as she undergoes cancer treatment but is not “out of the woods yet,” adding that her treatment will continue “for a few more months.”

She spent months away from the public eye after announcing her diagnosis to the world on March 22. It was only last month, to celebrate Trooping the Colour, that she made her first public appearance alongside other members of the Royal Family.

View image in full screen Catherine, Princess of Wales, departs Buckingham Palace in the Glass Coach to attend Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024, in London, England. Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images

While she often attends Wimbledon with her husband, Prince William, this year’s event saw the heir to the throne absent, as he was in Berlin attending the Union of European Football Association (UEFA) championship game between England and Spain.

Kensington Palace emphasized in June that any appearances made by the Princess do not signal a return to public life and that she would make near-future outings based on how she is feeling and on the guidance from her medical team.

No date has been set for when she will resume her royal duties.