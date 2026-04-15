Influencer Clavicular speaks out after suspected overdose hospitalization

Braden Peters, the influencer and streamer known as Clavicular, was hospitalized in Florida on Tuesday after his livestream was abruptly cut off.

The “looksmaxxing” influencer was hospitalized following a suspected overdose, according to the Hollywood Reporter, People and CBS News.

Peters, 20, confirmed that he was released from the hospital on Wednesday in a post on X, writing, “Just got home, that was brutal. All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn’t a real solution.”

“The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask,” he added, sharing a photo of himself.

View image in full screen A screenshot of Clavicular’s post on X. @Clavicular/X

What happened?

Peters was livestreaming on streaming platform Kick with two other people as they filmed around a mall and restaurant on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Miami-based influencer approached a young woman and spoke to other people in the area during the livestream.

Peters was seen talking to the woman while saying, “Holy sh-t dude, I’m trying my best, but I’m f—ing destroyed right now.”

The group entered a bar when influencer Androgenic sat next to Peters and asked him, “When did you last take blue?” before he asked him if he wanted an “addy,” seemingly making reference to Adderall, before the livestream was abruptly cut off. (It’s unclear what “blue” is specifically referring to in this context, though in street slang it refers to pills containing the drug fentanyl.)

A video was later shared on X of Peters being carried by several people to a black car as an ambulance arrived at the scene.

“Miami Fire-Rescue responded to 900 South Miami for a male suffering a medical emergency. When we arrived, the individual was taken away in a personal vehicle,” the City of Miami Fire-Rescue told Global News in a statement.

It is not immediately clear which substances Peters consumed.

Androgenic took to X to speak about the situation, writing, “I hadn’t seen him in this state before and he went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Within a minute we all realised the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up and rushed him to the hospital.”

L backseat jesters. I hadn’t seen him in this state before and he went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds. Within a minute we all realised the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up and rushed him to the hospital. I haven’t received an update but… — androgenic (@androgenic_) April 15, 2026

Global News has reached out to the Miami Police Department and the City of Miami Fire Rescue Department for more information.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Who is Clavicular?

Peters, popularly known as Clavicular, is known for the trend “looksmaxxing,” where people attempt to maximize their physical attractiveness — often in extreme ways.

The influencer is known for using extreme tactics like hitting himself in the face with a hammer so his bones would grow back sharper and has publicly spoken about using meth to curb his appetite in order to help him maintain his physique.

Story continues below advertisement

In a profile for the New York Times, Peters, who revealed he makes more than US$100,000 a month from Kick, said he started taking testosterone shortly before his 15th birthday. He also began to order steroids, fat dissolvers and biodegradable sutures shortly after that.

Peters was arrested last month on a battery charge, stemming from an incident that took place in February outside of Orlando.

In a statement to NBC Miami, Fort Lauderdale police said the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office requested their assistance in locating a subject with an active warrant for misdemeanour battery and a short time later, police located and arrested Peters.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office officials said Peters and a woman, identified as 24-year-old Violet Marie Lentz, were accused of participating in the battery of a 19-year-old woman at a short-term rental home near Kissimmee.

The 19-year-old was allegedly battered by Lentz in the home that was rented by Peters. Detectives determined Peters instigated the fight and shared it on social media to exploit the two women, the sheriff’s office said.

“Neither Peters nor Lentz came out of the residence to speak to deputies about the incident when they arrived at the house to investigate,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Detectives from the Osceola Sheriff’s Office completed their investigation after reviewing videos and talking with witnesses.”

Story continues below advertisement

Peters was released from jail on March 27.

View image in full screen Booking photo of Braden Peters from March 27. Broward Sheriff's Office

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating a separate incident that appears to involve Peters after a viral video appeared to show two men shooting at an alligator in the Everglades.

“The FWC is aware of a video depicting individuals in the Everglades on an airboat who appear to be discharging firearms at an alligator,” the agency said in a statement last month. “FWC officers are looking into the incident and will provide additional information when available.”

The incident appears to involve Peters and influencer Andrew Morales, also known as the “Cuban Tarzan.”

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins said those responsible should be “held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Story continues below advertisement

“FWC is investigating and I have full confidence in their officers,” Collins said in a statement. “Florida’s wildlife and waterways deserve respect, not content farming. Under my watch, anyone who abuses wildlife in Florida will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Looking forward to seeing charges pressed against those who would brazenly disrespect our laws.”

FWC is investigating and I have full confidence in their officers. Florida's wildlife and waterways deserve respect, not content farming. Under my watch, anyone who abuses wildlife in Florida will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Looking forward to… https://t.co/I9rYNd0Kee — Jay Collins (@JayCollinsFL) March 27, 2026

Earlier this month, Peters made headlines when he walked out of a 60 Minutes interview after he was asked by Adam Hegarty if he identifies as an incel (an involuntary celibate man).

“I mean, how could you ask me that question as a followup after you asked me about my relationships to women?” he replied. “I mean, that’s quite literally the worst sequence of questions I think I’ve ever heard.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hegarty then rephrased his question, asking, “Looksmaxxing was obviously a term created by the incel community. How do you feel about being linked to that group?”

“I’m not linked to that group in any way,” Peters said. “Looksmaxxing is self-improvement, right? So it’s about potentially even ascending out of that category. So that would be kind of one of the goals — to dissociate from being an incel and overcome that. So that doesn’t make sense.”

Hegarty pointed out that Peters has been spotted hanging out with controversial influencer Andrew Tate and asked, “Why do you spend time with people like that?”

“I see you want to make this political,” Peters said. “Too bad I didn’t have time to look into, you know, anything about potentially, you know, who your wife cheated with, but don’t try to go down that line of questioning with me.”

Hegarty told Peters that he was “not married.”

“I could teach you about looksmaxxing, and then maybe you could switch that up. Thanks for the time, appreciate the interview,” Peters said, as he stood up and took off his microphone before walking off set.

What is ‘looksmaxxing,’ exactly?

Looksmaxxing has gained popularity among teenage boys and men trying to achieve maximum attractiveness, often using extreme measures. It first emerged in online male forums in the 2010s and has now moved into mainstream social media.

Story continues below advertisement

It ranges from “softmaxxing,” which includes grooming, fitness and skincare, to “hardmaxxing,” which includes extreme procedures such as “bone-smashing” to alter facial bone structure and cosmetic surgery.