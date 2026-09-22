Man dead after e-bike collides with vehicle in Regina, police say

A man is dead after the e-bike he was riding collided with a vehicle in Regina, police said.
Officers found the man with serious injuries when they responded to a reported collision between a vehicle and pedestrian at the 400-block of Albert Street around 8:10 p.m. Saturday, according to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release.
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The 34-year-old e-bike rider died after he was taken to hospital, police said.
The vehicle’s driver, who was the only occupant, was uninjured, Regina police added.
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Early investigative work determined that “the victim, who was travelling on an e-bike, collided with a vehicle as the vehicle turned into a parking lot,” RPS said.
The service’s investigative collision analysis reconstruction team is leading the probe into the fatal incident.
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