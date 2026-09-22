Man dead after e-bike collides with vehicle in Regina, police say

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A man is dead after the e-bike he was riding collided with a vehicle in Regina, police said.

Officers found the man with serious injuries when they responded to a reported collision between a vehicle and pedestrian at the 400-block of Albert Street around 8:10 p.m. Saturday, according to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release.

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The 34-year-old e-bike rider died after he was taken to hospital, police said.

The vehicle’s driver, who was the only occupant, was uninjured, Regina police added.

Early investigative work determined that “the victim, who was travelling on an e-bike, collided with a vehicle as the vehicle turned into a parking lot,” RPS said.

The service’s investigative collision analysis reconstruction team is leading the probe into the fatal incident.