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Politics

Transcona would be a ‘legal drama’ if Coun. Russ Wyatt re-elected, union says

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted September 22, 2026 7:28 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Transcona councillor Wyatt confirms re-election bid, despite sexual assault charges'
Transcona councillor Wyatt confirms re-election bid, despite sexual assault charges
RELATED: Transcona councillor Wyatt confirms re-election bid, despite sexual assault charges
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Municipal election ballots for the Winnipeg ward of Transcona will include incumbent city councillor Russ Wyatt, who is running despite his recent sexual assault charges.

Wyatt was officially listed as running in the race to be Transcona’s representative on Winnipeg city council Tuesday, after he announced he would re-run for his position the day prior. He is facing two separate allegations of sexual assault. One set of charges was laid in March, and the others were in August.

“No, not at all,” Wyatt said on 680 CJOB, when asked if voters mentioned those charges while he was collecting the signatures necessary to be nominated.

“That did not come up. It was the issues that are concerning folks, whether it be in South Transcona; they want to make sure that the secondary plan gets defeated,” Wyatt continued.

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Speaking on the allegations, he told the station that he’s “been through many storms” in his life.

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“I know I’ve done nothing wrong, and I know I’m going to be okay,” the city councillor said.

Wyatt was removed from several city committees after his initial charges were laid last spring. He only remains on the committees that he is mandated to be part of in accordance with City of Winnipeg regulations. He has made appearances at the committee he remains a part of – including in mid-August, days after he was arrested by Winnipeg police.

Click to play video: 'Experts weigh in on future of Russ Wyatt'
Experts weigh in on future of Russ Wyatt

Patrick Troughton, president of CUPE 500, the union that represents City of Winnipeg employees, said he was taken aback when he heard Wyatt was running for re-election.

“Every hour that (Wyatt) spends on his legal defence is an hour that he’s taking away from being able to represent and serve the members of his ward and the citizens,” Troughton said.

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“Basically, Transcona would spend the next four years as a legal drama instead of the ward getting things done.”

Troughton called on Wyatt to do what he and the union believe would be best for the area voters and remove himself from the running.

The City of Winnipeg’s charter does not forbid people who have been charged with crimes from running for re-election or serving on council, as they are innocent until proven guilty. Candidates must fill out a statement of disclosure that asks if they have pleaded guilty or been found guilty under three federal acts, including the Criminal Code of Canada.

None of the recent allegations against Wyatt have been proven in court.

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