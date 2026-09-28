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Politics

Manitoba PC Leader Obby Khan stepping down over internal fighting in party

By Ian Bickis The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2026 6:56 pm
1 min read
Progressive Conservative Obby Khan is seen speaking to reporters at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, April 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert. View image in full screen
Progressive Conservative Obby Khan is seen speaking to reporters at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, April 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert.
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Obby Khan, the leader of Manitoba’s Opposition Progressive Conservatives, says he’s stepping down from the top job, quitting caucus and will sit as an Independent.

Khan says he’s leaving as leader effective Tuesday, citing internal fighting as the reason and that he won’t sacrifice his principles to stay.

The former CFL football player and provincial cabinet minister has been in the role for about 1 1/2 years, and his caucus and party have been navigating difficult waters.

Polling shows NDP Premier Wab Kinew continues to see strong support while Khan’s ratings have slipped.

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In recent days, Stephen Carter quit as the PC party’s campaign director and Khan’s leadership was put to a caucus confidence vote.

Khan says the vote was 13 for him to remain and six against, with one person absent.

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Once Khan leaves, the PCs will have 19 seats in the 57-seat legislature. Kinew’s NDP has 34, the Liberals have one and there will now be three Independents.

The next provincial election is set for October 2027.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Opposition leader on provincial outlook'
Manitoba Opposition leader on provincial outlook

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