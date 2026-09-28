Manitoba PC Leader Obby Khan stepping down over internal fighting in party

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Obby Khan, the leader of Manitoba’s Opposition Progressive Conservatives, says he’s stepping down from the top job, quitting caucus and will sit as an Independent.

Khan says he’s leaving as leader effective Tuesday, citing internal fighting as the reason and that he won’t sacrifice his principles to stay.

The former CFL football player and provincial cabinet minister has been in the role for about 1 1/2 years, and his caucus and party have been navigating difficult waters.

Polling shows NDP Premier Wab Kinew continues to see strong support while Khan’s ratings have slipped.

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In recent days, Stephen Carter quit as the PC party’s campaign director and Khan’s leadership was put to a caucus confidence vote.

Khan says the vote was 13 for him to remain and six against, with one person absent.

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Once Khan leaves, the PCs will have 19 seats in the 57-seat legislature. Kinew’s NDP has 34, the Liberals have one and there will now be three Independents.

The next provincial election is set for October 2027.