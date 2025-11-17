Disappearance of Nanaimo missing woman considered ‘highly suspicious’ police say

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo RCMP say the disappearance of a 64-year-old woman is considered “highly suspicious.”

Sherry Shelley was last heard from on Nov. 13 and police said her disappearance is highly out of character for her.

“Based on the evidence we have and understanding her lifestyle, this is out of character for her,” Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, media relations officer for the Nanaimo RCMP told Global News.

“As a result, the information has been forwarded to our Serious Crime Unit. They are taking the lead on this investigation.”

RCMP said they believe Shelley has been in the area between Walmart, in the north section of Nanaimo, and the old logging road, off Ware Road in Lantzville, sometime overnight from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14.

“If she was seen, we need to hear from somebody,” O’Brien added.

Story continues below advertisement

He said police also believe Shelley is associated with her vehicle, which is a white 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In a social media post, a woman who identifies herself as Shelley’s daughter says her mom has a brain injury and going into the woods alone is not unusual behaviour, but she said these circumstances are suspicious.

She said that Shelley was at Walmart and was texting her and her mom’s boyfriend and she said her mom was supposed to attend her son’s birthday party the next day.

Nanaimo RCMP said Shelley is 65 years old in their release, but her daughter confirmed her mom is 64 years old, but is turning 65 in less than a month.

“This is considered a priority file within our detachment,” O’Brien said.

1:56 Volunteer group joining search for missing N.S. kids

Russell Scow has lived in the same building as Shelley for decades and has known her for over 10 years.

Story continues below advertisement

“She was warm, caring, she liked collecting items, going to beaches, collecting shells and rocks as well,” he told Global News.

He said he last spoke to her on Nov. 12 or 13 and she was going out shopping.

“Everybody here is very shocked as well,” Scow added. “We’re very sad that she’s missing as well and we’re concerned.”

Police are asking anyone with information about Shelley or her vehicle to contact them at 250-754-2345.