Missing Nanaimo woman found dead, police investigating as a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A missing Nanaimo, B.C., woman has been found dead and police are investigating it as a homicide.

Sherry Shelley, 65, was reported missing to Nanaimo RCMP on Nov. 14.

In the early hours of Nov. 14, Nanaimo RCMP officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire in a wooded area on College Drive, near the Highway 19 intersection, and found Shelley deceased.

The Nanaimo Serious Crime Unit has now taken over the case and are asking residents to review dash cam footage and any external home surveillance video for Shelley’s white Volkswagen Tiguan, with licence plate WN701L.

View image in full screen Sherry Shelley was driving a white Volkswagen Tiguan, like this car pictured. Provided by Nanaimo RCMP

Police are asking anyone who lives, or was in the area of three possible driving routes, to check their camera from 11 p.m. on Nov. 13 to 3 a.m. on Nov. 14 for a vehicle matching Shelley’s.

Story continues below advertisement

Possible driving routes:

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

From the Doumont area to College Drive via Parkway.

From the Doumont area to College Drive via Jinglepot Road.

From Harwood Road (in Lantzville), along Old Logging Road to Vipond Road.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file number 2025-36216.