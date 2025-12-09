Missing Nanaimo woman found dead, police investigating as a homicide

A missing Nanaimo, B.C., woman has been found dead and police are investigating it as a homicide.
Sherry Shelley, 65, was reported missing to Nanaimo RCMP on Nov. 14.
In the early hours of Nov. 14, Nanaimo RCMP officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire in a wooded area on College Drive, near the Highway 19 intersection, and found Shelley deceased.
The Nanaimo Serious Crime Unit has now taken over the case and are asking residents to review dash cam footage and any external home surveillance video for Shelley’s white Volkswagen Tiguan, with licence plate WN701L.
Police are asking anyone who lives, or was in the area of three possible driving routes, to check their camera from 11 p.m. on Nov. 13 to 3 a.m. on Nov. 14 for a vehicle matching Shelley’s.
Possible driving routes:
- From the Doumont area to College Drive via Parkway.
- From the Doumont area to College Drive via Jinglepot Road.
- From Harwood Road (in Lantzville), along Old Logging Road to Vipond Road.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file number 2025-36216.
