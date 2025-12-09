Menu

Crime

Missing Nanaimo woman found dead, police investigating as a homicide

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 9, 2025 4:45 pm
1 min read
Sherry Shelley was last seen at Walmart in the Lantzville area of Nanaimo. View image in full screen
Sherry Shelley was last seen at Walmart in the Lantzville area of Nanaimo. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide. Nanaimo RCMP
A missing Nanaimo, B.C., woman has been found dead and police are investigating it as a homicide.

Sherry Shelley, 65, was reported missing to Nanaimo RCMP on Nov. 14.

In the early hours of Nov. 14, Nanaimo RCMP officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire in a wooded area on College Drive, near the Highway 19 intersection, and found Shelley deceased.

The Nanaimo Serious Crime Unit has now taken over the case and are asking residents to review dash cam footage and any external home surveillance video for Shelley’s white Volkswagen Tiguan, with licence plate WN701L.

Sherry Shelley was driving a white Volkswagen Tiguan, like this car pictured. View image in full screen
Sherry Shelley was driving a white Volkswagen Tiguan, like this car pictured. Provided by Nanaimo RCMP

Police are asking anyone who lives, or was in the area of three possible driving routes, to check their camera from 11 p.m. on Nov. 13 to 3 a.m. on Nov. 14 for a vehicle matching Shelley’s.

Possible driving routes:

  • From the Doumont area to College Drive via Parkway.
  • From the Doumont area to College Drive via Jinglepot Road.
  • From Harwood Road (in Lantzville), along Old Logging Road to Vipond Road.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file number 2025-36216.

Click to play video: 'Disappearance of Nanaimo woman deemed ‘highly suspicious’'
Disappearance of Nanaimo woman deemed ‘highly suspicious’
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

