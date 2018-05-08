Crime
Crystal meth, weapons seized in Prince Albert, Sask. traffic stop

Prince Albert police said they seized over 100 grams of crystal meth, a knife and a replica firearm during a traffic stop.

Police seized drugs and weapons during a traffic stop Monday evening in Prince Albert, Sask.

Officers pulled the vehicle over just before 8:45 p.m. CT in the 400-block of 6 Avenue East.

A search turned up over 100 grams of crystal meth, drug trafficking paraphernalia, cellphones, a knife and a replica firearm.

The driver, a 34-year-old Prince Albert woman, is charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a knife for a purpose dangerous to public peace and obstruction of justice.

A passenger in the vehicle, an 18-year-old man from Prince Albert, is charged with meth possession and possession of a machete for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.

Both are scheduled to appear Tuesday in Prince Albert provincial court.

