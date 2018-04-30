Marijuana plants seized in Harris, Sask. drug bust

A Saskatchewan man is facing several charges after police received a tip about a potential marijuana grow-op in Harris.

Rosetown RCMP, along with the federal and serious organized crime unit, searched the 2nd Avenue home on April 24.

Officials said several living plants and dried cannabis were seized.

Stuart Michael Pearson, 59, is charged with production of a control substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a controlled substance under the under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

He is also facing several firearms-related charges including careless storage of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Pearson will make his first appearance in Rosetown provincial court on May 24.

Harris is roughly 80 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.