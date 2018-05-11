Business owner attacked by hatchet-wielding man in North Battleford robbery

The owner of a business in North Battleford, Sask., was injured in an armed robbery.

Police said a man armed with a hatchet entered the business in the 1100-block of 107th Street at 9:45 p.m. CT Thursday.

READ MORE: Man treated for suspected gunshot wounds at Yorkton, Sask. medical facility

He attacked the owner and then made off with some merchandise.

The business owner was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Battlefords RCMP said the suspect is roughly five-foot eight, 140 pounds with thick shoulder-length hair that appeared to have been dyed red at some point.

He was wearing a faded grey bunny hug with the word “RAW” in large letters on the front, a red bandanna around his neck, a red baseball cap with a black brim, black sweat pants, white Nike running shoes and carrying a small purple back pack.

READ MORE: Man sets himself on fire after Sask. police chase

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.