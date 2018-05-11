Crime
May 11, 2018 12:52 pm

Business owner attacked by hatchet-wielding man in North Battleford robbery

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A North Battleford business owner was attacked by a man armed with a hatchet, who then made off with some merchandise.

The owner of a business in North Battleford, Sask., was injured in an armed robbery.

Police said a man armed with a hatchet entered the business in the 1100-block of 107th Street at 9:45 p.m. CT Thursday.

He attacked the owner and then made off with some merchandise.

The business owner was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Battlefords RCMP said the suspect is roughly five-foot eight, 140 pounds with thick shoulder-length hair that appeared to have been dyed red at some point.

He was wearing a faded grey bunny hug with the word “RAW” in large letters on the front, a red bandanna around his neck, a red baseball cap with a black brim, black sweat pants, white Nike running shoes and carrying a small purple back pack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

